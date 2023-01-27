Watch CBS News
Education

Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"

/ CBS Minnesota

Science Museum presents "The Bias Inside Us"
Science Museum presents "The Bias Inside Us" 06:23

The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.

Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.

Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Click here to see the online exhibit.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.