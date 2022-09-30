School workers in Pequot Lakes unanimously vote to authorize strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- School workers in Pequot Lakes voted unanimously to authorize a strike and filed a 10-day notice Thursday that workers could begin their strike on Oct. 11.

Custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses represented by the Service Employees International Union say they hope the strike will ensure a "fair contract."

"We wanted to be valued with a living wage," said Tom Nelson, a custodian at Pequot Lakes High School.

The Pequot Lakes School Board said in a letter sent to staff and family that they are "committed to negotiating in good faith while honoring our outstanding staff with competitive compensation increases and being financial stewards for our taxpayers."

SEIU says membership for the district's union has grown since the pandemic and that record inflation has put more stress on school employees.

"It was never our hope for these staff members to have to vote to strike, but the district and school board left us no other choice," said Carrie Chiodi, a secretary at Eagle View Elementary School.

The union represents 85 workers and members whom SEIU says have agreed to leave the strike open-ended until a fair contract is reached.

Bargaining sessions are scheduled for next week. Should a strike happen, the district says in-person learning will continue.

"We are committed to limiting the impact on our students due to contract negotiations," the school board said in a statement.

Pequot Lakes is located in Crow Wing County, about 20 minutes north of Brainerd.