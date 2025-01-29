2 students injured after a school bus crashes into trees in rural northern Minnesota town

How a federal funding freeze would affect Minnesota, and more headlines

How a federal funding freeze would affect Minnesota, and more headlines

How a federal funding freeze would affect Minnesota, and more headlines

COOK, Minn. — Officials say two students were injured Wednesday morning when a North Woods School crashed into two trees on its way to school.

According to the St. Louis Sheriff's Office, they received a call at approximately 8:12 a.m. about a report of a school bus crashing into a pole on Olsen Road East, near North Woods School.

Officials say the bus slid off the road and hit two trees before coming to a stop in front of a light pole.

Of the 32 students on board, only two were injured in the crash. Both students were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, officials say.

The sheriff's office believes icy road conditions played a role in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

North Woods School is located in Cook, Minnesota in the St. Louis County School District.