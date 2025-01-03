Tips for saving money on heating bills this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The plummeting temperatures are no match for the Oswald family, who visited the Ice Castles at the state fairgrounds Friday.

"Lots of layers, bottom to the top, tight clothing underneath," said Woodbury resident Melanie Oswald. "[It] takes 10 to 15 minutes to get the gear on."

Oswald says she's also preparing her home for the cold temperatures.

"We gotta make sure we keep our windows insulated in the winter," she said.

Jerad Christopher with Standard Heating and Air Conditioning says that's a major key to save some money this winter.

"A lot of heat is going to escape out of your windows if not properly insulated," Christopher said.

He also recommends changing air filters once a month.

CenterPoint Energy recommends turning down thermostats at night and setting your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to circulate warm air.

