Savannah Manzel, Lake Elmo 13-year-old, makes big debut at Radio City Music Hall's "Nutcracker"

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — A 13-year-old girl from Minnesota has taken her talents all the way to New York City this holiday season. Savannah Manzel snagged a coveted role in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show.

Manzel doesn't take a day off. When she's not in school, she's at Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood making herself a better, stronger dancer. That discipline paid off in a big way when she landed the role of a lifetime.

"I made it through every cut," she said. "I was so surprised."

It was taken as a team win for the Larkin family when they learned one of their own was cast as Clara in the Nutcracker performance Radio City Music Hall presentation.

Manzel and her mother made the move to Manhattan in early November, and she started performing as Clara a week before Thanksgiving.

"I've never danced on a stage quite this big," Manzel said. "It's the most magical feeling ever, because you can just imagine all the hours you spent training and it's all paid off."

Mackenzie Larkin, one of Manzel's dance teachers, is proud to see her succeed on a national stage.

"Savannah is definitely one in a million. She goes above and beyond in all of her training," Larkin said. "We just can't wait to see her shine even more, come back even stronger and be on that next level."

Manzel's accomplishments are an inspiration to many young dancers, including her little sister Scarlett.

Manzel will be performing at Radio City six days a week between now and New Year's Day.