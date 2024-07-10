Watch CBS News
Savage police investigating after 2 found dead in apartment

SAVAGE, Minn. — Police in a southwest Twin Cities suburb are investigating after two people were found dead during a welfare check on Wednesday.

The Savage Police Department says officers conducted a welfare check at the Lousiana Lofts at 14977 Louisiana Avenue South around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman dead inside the residence.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death for both people. Their identities will be released at a later time.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be assisting in the investigation.

