Sauk Rapids veteran to appear on "Wheel of Fortune"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man will take the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week.

Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson will appear on the beloved game show Monday evening.

The U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.

Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University.

RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast Friends

He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.

Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him master spelling.

Watch Johnson play for cash and fabulous prizes Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on WCCO-TV.

RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions