Sauk Rapids veteran to appear on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man will take the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week.
Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson will appear on the beloved game show Monday evening.
The U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.
Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University.
He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.
Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him master spelling.
Watch Johnson play for cash and fabulous prizes Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on WCCO-TV.
