Saturday's Powerball drawing delayed, per officials

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday night's Powerball drawing has been delayed. 

A release was sent out saying that the lottery needed additional time to complete required pred-drawing procedures. 

According to a press release, a jurisdiction needed extra time to complete the pre-draw process. That process requires every ticket to be checked and verified against two computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. 

People who bought a ticket for Saturday night's drawing are encouraged to hold onto their ticket. The drawing will be live streamed and a video will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube page. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 11:24 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

