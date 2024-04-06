Saturday's Powerball drawing delayed, per officials

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday night's Powerball drawing has been delayed.

A release was sent out saying that the lottery needed additional time to complete required pred-drawing procedures.

According to a press release, a jurisdiction needed extra time to complete the pre-draw process. That process requires every ticket to be checked and verified against two computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn.

People who bought a ticket for Saturday night's drawing are encouraged to hold onto their ticket. The drawing will be live streamed and a video will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube page.