Sartell's Kade Lewis looks for another monster year at the plate

SARTELL, Minn. -- Making contact with a new season, Sartell baseball's Kade Lewis is aiming for an encore of 2022 when he was one of the best hitters in Minnesota.

"It felt good. To be honest, it felt weird when I wasn't on base," said Lewis.

He did reach in over half his plate appearances. Hit 468 and drove in 38 runs. He was one of just two juniors on the coaches association 4A all-state team.

"He had 11 home runs last year," said Sartell head coach Jerome Nemanich. "I'd guess that half of them were from center field to the left field line which shows that he can use the whole field with his power."

"I try not to get too sucked into all the numbers and exit velo. I'm more of the process and results," said Lewis.

In his freshman season, those results started to show.

"COVID is actually when I actually started to grow into my body," said Lewis.

He had a later college recruitment. In his first tournament with a new travel team last summer, Lewis caught the eye of Butler.

"That night we went to the new Minions movie and the coach, he called me," said Lewis. "In the movie theatre, I thought about picking up the call because I was like this is probably a coach. But I was like, I'm in the middle of a movie theatre, I probably shouldn't."

Eventually, he committed to the Bulldogs. But before he moves to Indiana, Sartell has unfinished business. They've been to state in back-to-back seasons, but never won it all.

"Just doing it all for each other and kind of proving that a non-metro team can compete in the biggest class," said Lewis.