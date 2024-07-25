Sartell man, 38, killed in Waite Park construction accident

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Police in central Minnesota say a man died after part of a crane fell on him Tuesday morning at a construction site.

The Waite Park Police Department says the incident happened on the 400 block of Seventh Avenue North shortly before 11 a.m.

A large section of a crane was being assembled when it fell from an elevated workstation, pinning a man underneath it, police say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 38-year-old Dylan Barthel, of Sartell, and said his cause of death had been multiple blunt force injuries.