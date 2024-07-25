Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sartell man, 38, killed in Waite Park construction accident

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 25, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 25, 2024 01:28

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Police in central Minnesota say a man died after part of a crane fell on him Tuesday morning at a construction site.

The Waite Park Police Department says the incident happened on the 400 block of Seventh Avenue North shortly before 11 a.m.

A large section of a crane was being assembled when it fell from an elevated workstation, pinning a man underneath it, police say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 38-year-old Dylan Barthel, of Sartell, and said his cause of death had been multiple blunt force injuries.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.