Sandwich recipes from Hy-Vee

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared these sandwich recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Sandwich Sushi Roll

All you need:

  • Base: 1 whole-grain tortilla or Flatout flatbread wrap
  • Spread: Sriracha mayonnaise or whipped cream cheese
  • Protein: 2 slices Di Lusso ham or reduced-sodium turkey
  • Fruit and veggies:
  • 2 butterhead lettuce leaves
  • Bell peppers, cut into strips
  • Cucumber, cut into sticks
  • Carrot sticks
  • Avocado, thinly sliced
  • Optional: instead of panko traditionally found on sushi crunch up Hippeas for a more nutrient dense crunch!

All you do:

  1. Place a tortilla or wrap on a cutting board. Cut and remove rounded side edges; discard pieces. 
  2. Spread tortilla with desired sandwich spread, leaving a ½-inch edge from top and bottom.
  3. Layer desired sandwich fillings (protein, fruit and veggies) in a line down the middle of tortilla. Starting at one end, wrap tortilla around filling, and continue rolling to end. Cut roll in half; cut each half into three equal pieces. 

Turkey-Havarti Sandwich

All you need:

  • 2 slices Hy-Vee Bakery whole-grain bread or Sara Lee Healthy Multi-Grain bread
  • 1-2 tbsp Hy-Vee red bell pepper hummus
  • 3 oz Di Lusso reduced-sodium deli turkey
  • 1 oz Havarti cheese slice
  • Handful baby spinach leaves or microgreens

All you do:

  1. Spread red bell pepper hummus on bread and top with deli meat, cheese and leafy greens.

School-Friendly PB & J

All you need:

  • 2 slices 100% whole-wheat or multigrain bread
  • 2 tbsp sunflower or soy butter spread
  • 1-2 tbsp Welch's Reduced Sugar Concord Grape Jelly
  • 1 small banana, cut into slices
  • Safe + Fair Birthday Cake granola

All you do:

  1. Spread sunflower or soy butter spread on bread.
  2. Spread on jelly and top with banana slices and granola.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 8:00 AM

