Sandwich recipes from Hy-Vee
Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared these sandwich recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Sandwich Sushi Roll
All you need:
- Base: 1 whole-grain tortilla or Flatout flatbread wrap
- Spread: Sriracha mayonnaise or whipped cream cheese
- Protein: 2 slices Di Lusso ham or reduced-sodium turkey
- Fruit and veggies:
- 2 butterhead lettuce leaves
- Bell peppers, cut into strips
- Cucumber, cut into sticks
- Carrot sticks
- Avocado, thinly sliced
- Optional: instead of panko traditionally found on sushi crunch up Hippeas for a more nutrient dense crunch!
All you do:
- Place a tortilla or wrap on a cutting board. Cut and remove rounded side edges; discard pieces.
- Spread tortilla with desired sandwich spread, leaving a ½-inch edge from top and bottom.
- Layer desired sandwich fillings (protein, fruit and veggies) in a line down the middle of tortilla. Starting at one end, wrap tortilla around filling, and continue rolling to end. Cut roll in half; cut each half into three equal pieces.
Turkey-Havarti Sandwich
All you need:
- 2 slices Hy-Vee Bakery whole-grain bread or Sara Lee Healthy Multi-Grain bread
- 1-2 tbsp Hy-Vee red bell pepper hummus
- 3 oz Di Lusso reduced-sodium deli turkey
- 1 oz Havarti cheese slice
- Handful baby spinach leaves or microgreens
All you do:
- Spread red bell pepper hummus on bread and top with deli meat, cheese and leafy greens.
School-Friendly PB & J
All you need:
- 2 slices 100% whole-wheat or multigrain bread
- 2 tbsp sunflower or soy butter spread
- 1-2 tbsp Welch's Reduced Sugar Concord Grape Jelly
- 1 small banana, cut into slices
- Safe + Fair Birthday Cake granola
All you do:
- Spread sunflower or soy butter spread on bread.
- Spread on jelly and top with banana slices and granola.
