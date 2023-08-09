Sandwich recipes from Hy-Vee

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 9, 2023

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared these sandwich recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Sandwich Sushi Roll

All you need:

Base: 1 whole-grain tortilla or Flatout flatbread wrap

Spread: Sriracha mayonnaise or whipped cream cheese

Protein: 2 slices Di Lusso ham or reduced-sodium turkey

Fruit and veggies:

2 butterhead lettuce leaves

Bell peppers, cut into strips

Cucumber, cut into sticks

Carrot sticks

Avocado, thinly sliced

Optional: instead of panko traditionally found on sushi crunch up Hippeas for a more nutrient dense crunch!

All you do:

Place a tortilla or wrap on a cutting board. Cut and remove rounded side edges; discard pieces. Spread tortilla with desired sandwich spread, leaving a ½-inch edge from top and bottom. Layer desired sandwich fillings (protein, fruit and veggies) in a line down the middle of tortilla. Starting at one end, wrap tortilla around filling, and continue rolling to end. Cut roll in half; cut each half into three equal pieces.

Turkey-Havarti Sandwich

All you need:

2 slices Hy-Vee Bakery whole-grain bread or Sara Lee Healthy Multi-Grain bread

1-2 tbsp Hy-Vee red bell pepper hummus

3 oz Di Lusso reduced-sodium deli turkey

1 oz Havarti cheese slice

Handful baby spinach leaves or microgreens

All you do:

Spread red bell pepper hummus on bread and top with deli meat, cheese and leafy greens.

School-Friendly PB & J

All you need:

2 slices 100% whole-wheat or multigrain bread

2 tbsp sunflower or soy butter spread

1-2 tbsp Welch's Reduced Sugar Concord Grape Jelly

1 small banana, cut into slices

Safe + Fair Birthday Cake granola

All you do: