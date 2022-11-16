Sandburg M.S. investigating social media video showing "what appears to be a gun" in school bathroom

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A middle school in Golden Valley says it is investigating a social media video that shows "what appears to be a gun" inside a school bathroom.

Sandburg Middle School Principal Jay Hancock sent a letter to families, saying the school became aware of the video late last Friday evening.

"A video is circulating on social media that shows a student holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom within our school. We began investigating this incident as soon as we learned about it," Hancock said. "It's important to note that there were no threats made to students or staff."

Hancock says the student in the video has been identified, but the school will not share any more details due to student data privacy.

"We take all situations involving weapons seriously and investigate thoroughly. We also follow the discipline guidelines outlined in the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook," he said.

Hancock says it's important for parents to remind their child to share concerns with a trusted adult.