San Juan tops list of most desirable spring break destinations

Where would you go right now if you could go anywhere? Would you pick somewhere warm and tropical?

A new survey of Google Flights search trends indicates that these are the top 10 most desirable spring break destinations:

San Juan, Puerto Rico New Orleans, Louisiana Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Montego Bay, Jamaica Fort Myers, Florida Rome, Italy San José del Cabo, Mexico Charleston, South Carolina Key West, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada

Click here for more information.