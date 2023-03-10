Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

San Juan tops list of most desirable spring break destinations

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Airports brace for spring break surge
Airports brace for spring break surge 00:22

Where would you go right now if you could go anywhere? Would you pick somewhere warm and tropical?

A new survey of Google Flights search trends indicates that these are the top 10 most desirable spring break destinations:

  1. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  2. New Orleans, Louisiana
  3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  4. Montego Bay, Jamaica
  5. Fort Myers, Florida
  6. Rome, Italy
  7. San José del Cabo, Mexico
  8. Charleston, South Carolina
  9. Key West, Florida
  10. Las Vegas, Nevada

Click here for more information.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.