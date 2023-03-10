San Juan tops list of most desirable spring break destinations
Where would you go right now if you could go anywhere? Would you pick somewhere warm and tropical?
A new survey of Google Flights search trends indicates that these are the top 10 most desirable spring break destinations:
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Rome, Italy
- San José del Cabo, Mexico
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Key West, Florida
- Las Vegas, Nevada
