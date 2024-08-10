Family reopens Sammy's Avenue Eatery after owner suddenly dies

MINNEAPOLIS — For months, Sammy's Avenue Eatery sat idle after the sudden passing of owner Sammy McDowell.

But now the iconic Northside restaurant is back open for business. It's being run by Sammy McDowell's nephew, Michael McDowell.

Michael McDowell is training Uncle Sammy's nieces and nephews to keep the eatery open.

"Please give us grace as we figure out how to fill shoes that feel gigantic," said Michael McDowell.

Sammy McDowell had a huge heart for community and made sure to put it in the forefront of all he did. Many will tell you he did not create Sammy's Avenue Eatery for himself.

Sammy McDowell McDowell Family

"He was in to make sure that if he was shining like all the folks around him were shining, he was so centered in making sure that his community was also being uplifted he wasn't just talking he was also just giving back," Michael McDowell said.

Sammy created a space for community to gather, a place of comfort and healing.

A spot where all people are welcome and the food — well, if you let Michael McDowell tell it — is new and improved with new items on the menu.

"We got a roast beef club, I'm excited about we got a jerk chicken melt, we got a teriyaki melt and we also have turkey pastrami back," he said.

Customers may be coming to check out those new items, but each brings stories about Sammy's impact on their lives.

"Overwhelming so even to the point that where it's been a little hard to be sad because all I've been flooded with is stories and how he's made people lives, space and places better than he found them," Michael McDowell said.

For Michael McDowell, it's refreshing to know he is continuing what his uncle started, making sure this Northside eatery continues to honor the community it serves.

"I feel like that's what makes Sammy's Avenue Eatery so much different from other companies. We're not looking at people as dollar signs. We're focused on giving back, making sure that we are uplifting the community and also treating people like human beings," McDowell said.

Recognized by the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce with a Community Impact Wward, Michael McDowell aims to keep that same energy people came to expect when visiting Sammy's Avenue Eatery.

"My favorite word in Spanish is called 'apapacho.' it means like a warm hug when you need it most. That's my translation of it and that's the space I'm creating and we're continuing that legacy — apapacho — I want people to walk in here and feel like they are seeing a big warm hug," he said.

Sammy's Avenue Eatery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.