Salvation Army says it's behind nearly $2M in holiday donations

/ CBS Minnesota

Holiday singer inspires shoppers to give
Holiday singer uses voice rather than bell to get Salvation Army donations 02:56

Not enough green is showing up in red kettles. The Salvation Army today said it is "significantly" behind its fundraising goal.

It's short nearly $2 million, officials report.

The organization says inflation is driving up demand for services, but also driving down charitable giving.

If you can help this week, all donations will be matched up to $1 million.

Here's how you can donate:

  • Visit https://salvationarmynorth.org/
  • Text MATCH to 24-365 and follow the prompts
  • Mail a check postmarked by December 31 to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113

First published on December 26, 2022 / 3:48 PM

