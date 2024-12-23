Salvation Army seeking donations to help fundraising gap from lower volunteer numbers

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Salvation Army bells ring outside of the Lunds & Byerlys in Roseville. It's a sound that calls people like Dan Young to spread Christmas joy to those in need.

"You know it's the holiday season and you kind of want to tap into your generosity and help them," Young said.

The Salvation Army says it's a proven fact that donations decline when the bells aren't ringing.

Fewer volunteers mean fewer rings and fewer dollars raised.

"It's been a difficult year for many of the people we serve but also that includes dome of our donors as well," said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, the Salvation Army Northern Division Commander.

Polsley says they'll serve two and a half million meals this year and provide toys to over 11,000 children. These services depend on the money collected during the holidays. This fund drive through the end of December brings in 70% of the Salvation Army's revenue.

"Our biggest concern is the men and women and the boys and girls that we serve. Whether it's rent assistance, whether it's food assistance, it's vital to them," Polsley said.

Donations are down but spirits are still high.

In part, because of a half-million-dollar match to the fundraising campaign.

The Twin Cities Salvation Army is receiving a $250,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

The grant and additional match gifts from other donors hope to encourage Minnesotans to give to the tune of over $1 million.

The Salvation Army will continue to bell ring through Christmas Eve.

If you'd like to help, the Twin Cities Salvation Army provides four easy ways to do so:

Give online by clicking here.

Donate at a Red Kettle with cash or a digital "kettle pay" option.

Call The Salvation Army at 651-746-3491 during business hours.

Mail a check to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113