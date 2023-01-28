Watch CBS News
Sabathani Community Center offers support after Tyre Nichols violent arrest video released

MINNEAPOLIS -- A place for the hurt to come and heal -- that's what Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis was for those who watched the recently released video of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop, and those who did not, but felt a need to be with others. 

WCCO spoke with one person who said because she lives alone she did not want to see the video without the support of the community.

Mental health professionals, counselors, and clergy were invited to help people process.

Sabathani CEO, Scott Redd says even if community members did not want to see it, people were welcome to be a source of support for those who did.

"We're stronger together and that's just not this Black community, that's all the communities," said Redd. "And the police department -- we got some great cops and I think we got some great leadership. I know our Public Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander -- that's a good brother and he is going to do us right. I really truly believe we got to listen to each other, that we got to talk and that the police department has to hear us and feel our pain. We all have a responsibility to make this community better."

Redd believes we need to continue to have tough conversations about the relationship between the community and police. 

He says Minneapolis knows about healing and he hopes this video and the situation in Memphis do not detour us from the path of rebuilding this community is on.

