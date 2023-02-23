Protesters paint giant Ukraine flag on road in front of Russia's embassy in London

One year of war in Ukraine A year of war in Ukraine: Revisiting day one of Russia's invasion 03:30

London — Protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road right in front of Russia's embassy in London on Thursday, hours before the one-year mark of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The activists poured yellow and blue paint on the busy road in west London's Kensington neighborhood and then spread it out with brushes to mimic Ukraine's flag.

British political campaign group "Led By Donkeys" claimed responsibility for the stunt. In a statement, the group said: "Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin's imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that."

Solidarity with Ukraine ✊

(Russian Embassy, London) pic.twitter.com/efRXKgDuqV — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 23, 2023

The group said it had applied almost 40 gallons of washable paint on the road and that passing traffic had actually helped with the job, as car tires spread the colors in both directions.

London's Metropolitan Police said four people were detained on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway Thursday morning in relation to the protest.

But the stunt brought joy to Abdul Malek, a Chechen demonstrator who has staged regular protests outside the embassy.

He said he felt "happy" to see Ukraine's national colors spread out in front of the Russian embassy when he arrived to take up his protest vigil Tuesday morning.

"Hopefully [the protesters] will be released, I think they should be awarded," Malek told CBS News.