"RuPaul's Drag Race" tour coming to State Theatre in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the show's 15th season nears its conclusion, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the multiple-Emmy Award-winning competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race" is coming to the Twin Cities.

Cast members from the show will be touring through North America -- along with Europe, Asia and Australia -- as part of the "Werq the World" tour.

The show's Minneapolis stop will be Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets go for anywhere from $50 to $90, prior to additional fees. A meet-and-greet opportunity is available for extra.

Among the queens announced for the U.S. stops are Asia O'Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja Estranja, Naomi Smalls, and Plastique Tiara, along with two of season 15's finalists.

Though the show's cast has made stops in the Twin Cities many times in the past, including the earlier "Battle of the Seasons" showcases, show promoters are promising a show on a much larger scale this time, centered around a sci-fi storyline of "a dystopian future."

"We've really elevated the show this year with a cohesive story line that weaves live theater into a large-scale concert style performance," show producer Brandon Voss said. "Werq The World is a multimillion-dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals concerts by the largest pop stars in the world."

The show is scheduled to visit over 100 cities.