Watch CBS News
Sports

Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers on Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers on Tuesday
Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers on Tuesday 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss the team's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday as punishment for throwing a punch at a teammate.

Gobert swung at Kyle Anderson in a huddle at the bench during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He was immediately sent to the locker room and missed the rest of the game.

New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 09: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball by defender Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on April 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The team says the suspension is for one game. Gobert will return for another play-in game or the first round of the playoffs.

RELATED: Timberwolves take on Lakers in NBA play-in tournament Tuesday

On Twitter after Sunday's game, Gobert apologized for the punch.

Gobert won't be the only Timberwolf missing time due to a punch. Defensive stalwart Jaden McDaniels reportedly fractured his hand after punching a wall in frustration on Sunday.

The No. 8 Wolves play the No. 7 Lakers Tuesday night. The winner advances to the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will play another play-in game for a shot at the postseason.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.