Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss the team's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday as punishment for throwing a punch at a teammate.

Gobert swung at Kyle Anderson in a huddle at the bench during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He was immediately sent to the locker room and missed the rest of the game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 09: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball by defender Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on April 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The team says the suspension is for one game. Gobert will return for another play-in game or the first round of the playoffs.

On Twitter after Sunday's game, Gobert apologized for the punch.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

Gobert won't be the only Timberwolf missing time due to a punch. Defensive stalwart Jaden McDaniels reportedly fractured his hand after punching a wall in frustration on Sunday.

The No. 8 Wolves play the No. 7 Lakers Tuesday night. The winner advances to the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will play another play-in game for a shot at the postseason.