Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers on Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss the team's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday as punishment for throwing a punch at a teammate.
Gobert swung at Kyle Anderson in a huddle at the bench during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He was immediately sent to the locker room and missed the rest of the game.
The team says the suspension is for one game. Gobert will return for another play-in game or the first round of the playoffs.
RELATED: Timberwolves take on Lakers in NBA play-in tournament Tuesday
On Twitter after Sunday's game, Gobert apologized for the punch.
Gobert won't be the only Timberwolf missing time due to a punch. Defensive stalwart Jaden McDaniels reportedly fractured his hand after punching a wall in frustration on Sunday.
The No. 8 Wolves play the No. 7 Lakers Tuesday night. The winner advances to the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will play another play-in game for a shot at the postseason.
for more features.