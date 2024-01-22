RPG discovered during search warrant in Minneapolis, sheriff says

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say officers experienced a first when they recovered a suspected rocket-propelled grenade while executing a search warrant in a Minneapolis residence.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a fugitive and firearms investigation led to the discovery of the RPG, in addition to two handguns, one of which was modified with a switch, and "a quantity of fentanyl powder."

The RPG-7 round recovered Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

After further investigation, HCSO says the RPG-7 round was found to not be an active explosive.

Two men were arrested as a result of the search. Custody charges were submitted but were deferred by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for additional testing and investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad and the Minnesota National Guard assisted in the investigation.