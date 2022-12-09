Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.

Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.

They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car.

"Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.