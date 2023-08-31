Roseville police search for man who groped women, girls in 2 stores

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police need help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching women and girls inside stores last week in Roseville.

Roseville Police Deputy Chief Joe Adams says the crimes occurred inside two separate stores.

Roseville Police

"We do not believe this is the first time this individual has engaged in conduct like this, and in fact we have several victims from just one day that came forward," Adams said. "Given the brazen nature of his acts, we only believe that it's going to become more dangerous potentially."

Investigators say the suspect left in a white sedan with no license plates. If you recognize him, call police.