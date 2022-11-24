Rookie K-9 makes big bust on first day in Renville County, sheriff says

How K-9 officers learn to sniff out trouble

How K-9 officers learn to sniff out trouble

How K-9 officers learn to sniff out trouble

RENVILLE, Minn. -- A rookie K-9 in Renville County helped make a big bust on his first day on the job, the sheriff's office says.

Maverick's first day was Wednesday. Officers were executing a search warrant in Renville and seized some marijuana. Maverick then alerted his handler to another package, which contained more than a pound of cocaine, the sheriff's office said.

Well, Maverick, that’s quite a first day on the job! This morning, young K9 Maverick joined RCSO deputies, officers... Posted by Renville County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

"In total, officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 29 pounds of marijuana, over 200 grams of marijuana wax and more than $35,000.00 in cash," the sheriff said.

One person was arrested.

Maverick and his handler, Deputy Luke Jacques, trained for 14 weeks before the K-9 hit the streets.