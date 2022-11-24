Rookie K-9 makes big bust on first day in Renville County, sheriff says
RENVILLE, Minn. -- A rookie K-9 in Renville County helped make a big bust on his first day on the job, the sheriff's office says.
Maverick's first day was Wednesday. Officers were executing a search warrant in Renville and seized some marijuana. Maverick then alerted his handler to another package, which contained more than a pound of cocaine, the sheriff's office said.
"In total, officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 29 pounds of marijuana, over 200 grams of marijuana wax and more than $35,000.00 in cash," the sheriff said.
One person was arrested.
Maverick and his handler, Deputy Luke Jacques, trained for 14 weeks before the K-9 hit the streets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.