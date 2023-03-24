Watch CBS News
Local News

Roof fire shuts down $5 Pizza in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 24, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 24, 2023 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- A pizza shop is temporarily closed after it caught on fire Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from $5 Pizza at 137 East Franklin Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the roof extension of the building and laid lines to extinguish the fire.

screen-shot-2023-03-24-at-6-20-51-pm.png
CBS

The building's interior sustained minimal damage, MFD says, and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear when $5 Pizza will reopen.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.