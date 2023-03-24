Roof fire shuts down $5 Pizza in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A pizza shop is temporarily closed after it caught on fire Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from $5 Pizza at 137 East Franklin Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the roof extension of the building and laid lines to extinguish the fire.

CBS

The building's interior sustained minimal damage, MFD says, and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear when $5 Pizza will reopen.