Roof collapses at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- Authorities are on the scene at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth where a roof collapsed near an Applebees Restaurant around 9 a.m.

The mall has been evacuated, and officials are asking the public to stay away at this time.

Kayla Tharaldson

According to Northern News Now, an employee at the Dick's Sporting Goods nearby said they were told to evacuate immediately because the "roof was collapsing." The employee also said the building smelled strongly of natural gas.

AJ Miller/Drone Grown Photography

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.