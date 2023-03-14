Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Roof collapses at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Miller Hill Mall roof collapses
Miller Hill Mall roof collapses 00:36

DULUTH, Minn. -- Authorities are on the scene at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth where a roof collapsed near an Applebees Restaurant around 9 a.m.

The mall has been evacuated, and officials are asking the public to stay away at this time.

miller-hill-mall-roof-collapse.jpg
Kayla Tharaldson

According to Northern News Now, an employee at the Dick's Sporting Goods nearby said they were told to evacuate immediately because the "roof was collapsing." The employee also said the building smelled strongly of natural gas.

millerhillcollapse4ajmiller.jpg
AJ Miller/Drone Grown Photography

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.