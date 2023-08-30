Watch CBS News
Crime

Romanian crime ring member pleads guilty in sleight-of-hand retail theft scheme

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Romanian mobster swindled Twin Cities retailers out of thousands of dollars using sleight of hand, c
Romanian mobster swindled Twin Cities retailers out of thousands of dollars using sleight of hand, c 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS — A member of a Romanian crime ring pleaded guilty Tuesday in a retail theft scheme.

Baronita Rostas pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle, according to court records. 

According to a criminal complaint, Rostas swindled Twin Cities retailers out of thousands of dollars earlier this year using a sleight-of-hand scheme. 

Rostas was sentenced to time served and received a stay of imposition, meaning if she successfully adheres to probationary terms for three years, her conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 3, 2023.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 5:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.