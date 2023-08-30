Romanian crime ring member pleads guilty in sleight-of-hand retail theft scheme

Romanian mobster swindled Twin Cities retailers out of thousands of dollars using sleight of hand, c

MINNEAPOLIS — A member of a Romanian crime ring pleaded guilty Tuesday in a retail theft scheme.

Baronita Rostas pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Rostas swindled Twin Cities retailers out of thousands of dollars earlier this year using a sleight-of-hand scheme.

Rostas was sentenced to time served and received a stay of imposition, meaning if she successfully adheres to probationary terms for three years, her conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 3, 2023.