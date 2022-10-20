Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.

The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.

The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.