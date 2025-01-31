Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo returns to St. Paul this weekend

The rodeo is coming to St. Paul this weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo returns to the Xcel Energy Center Friday and Saturday night.

This year, the rodeo has added new, free (for ticketholders) pre-show events when doors open at 6 p.m. Pre-show events will happen before both Friday and Saturday's rodeo.

Some events they're offering this year include pony rides, meet the cowboys, hop in the clown's barrel, take a seat on Silver Dollar the bull in the bucking chutes for a photo, or get up close and personal behind the chutes.

Official event information on Xcel Energy Center's website advertises this year's rodeo as, "Expect edge of your seat action, eight seconds at a time."

Tickets are still available.

WCCO's Shayla Reeves visited the rodeo on Friday morning and showed off her lasso skills. To see her lasso a bull, watch the video above.