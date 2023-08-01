Rochester's Mayo Clinic again makes U.S. News and World Reports' best hospitals list

Mayo Clinic once again makes list of best hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- U.S. News and World Report has once again named Rochester's Mayo Clinic among the best hospitals in the country.

The list, released annually since 1990, no longer ranks hospitals nationally, but Mayo Clinic made the Honor Roll, which "recognizes 22 of the nation's highest performing hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions," U.S. News and World Report said.

Mayo Clinic was ranked No. 1 in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery.

The Rochester hospital ranked No. 1 in Minnesota, while the Phoenix and Jacksonville Mayo locations ranked first in Arizona and Florida, respectively.

Mayo Clinic has made the list each year since 1990.

Allina Health, CentraCare and M Health Fairview hospitals also ranked among the best in Minnesota.