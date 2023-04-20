Watch CBS News
Crime

Rochester man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for leading large-scale drug ring

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 20, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 20, 2023 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 19 years in prison for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in November, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. 

Court documents say Milliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.

Between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022, law enforcement allegedly seized around 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy.

Milliken's prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Aaron Dombovy, 30, one of Milliken's coconspirators, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in November last year. He hasn't been sentenced yet, but faces a minimum sentence of 10 years.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.