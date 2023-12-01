Man found dead in vehicle following standoff in Rochester shopping center parking lot, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A man is dead after a standoff in a Rochester shopping center parking lot Thursday.

Police say 911 dispatch received a call Thursday morning about "a suicidal man who was making threats to harm himself, police and the public."

The man eventually drove to the shopping center, located between Salem Road and Highway 63, next to KAAL's television station.

Police say its crisis negotiation unit was in communication with the man for hours, during which they allege he took "drugs and became increasingly agitated."

At one point, police say officers heard a gunshot from inside the car, and say the man announced he had fired the shot. Officers then fired a "pepperball" in his direction, and he returned fire. Police say no officers were hurt, and they stopped firing.

Police say the man was eventually found dead inside the vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.