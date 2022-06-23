Young motorcyclist killed in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a "juvenile male" is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Rochester.
The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.
The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're still investigating.
