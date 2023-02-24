Robots to do nearly 40% of domestic work by 2033, study finds
Would you like a robot to take over some of your household chores to free up your time? Would they do a good enough job?
Turns out, they're doing quite a lot these days and that productivity is only expected to expand with time.
A study claims that, in the next 10 years, robots will do nearly 40% of domestic chores.
