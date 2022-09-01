Crystal school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 relatives while they were minors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 28-year-old Crystal school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two of his extended family members more than 100 times while they were minors.

Matthew Anderson Bertsch was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree criminal sex conduct and one count of using minors in pornographic work.

The complaint says that Bloomington Police took a report from the two relatives -- who are now 19 and 20 years old -- and their father. They accused Bertsch of sexually assaulting them starting when they were 10 and 11 years old respectively.

Bertsch assaulted them during family gatherings or when he was left in charge of supervising the two, the complaint says. He also allegedly took a photograph of one of them, who was sitting naked in a chair. The victim showed the photograph to police as evidence.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges showed his emotions Thursday during a press conference.

Hennepin County

"This one kind of strikes a chord with me," Hodges said. "They say that they were assaulted over 100 times for a period that spanned about eight years."

Bertsch was arrested at the FAIR School in Crystal Tuesday, and is currently in custody. The school is part of the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools district, where he started working in September of 2021.

"Staff at Robbinsdale are focusing on what is most important at this time of year - welcoming students and families back to school beginning next week," the district said in a statement.

He also worked at a Richfield school. The district said in a statement that he was an elementary and substitute teacher in late 2020 and early 2021.

"Because we were in distance and hybrid learning during most of this time, he would have had limited contact with students," the district said.

Shawntia Clara lives just down the street from the school, and news of the arrest forced her to have a tough talk with her daughter.

"I messaged my daughter right away, asked if she's ever worked with him or seen him, just kind of told her never go alone with a teacher, ever. Not to trust anybody. You never know," Clara said. "I mean, it's sad. It's scary. But it is, it's life that we have to teach. I mean, it happens a little too often. So I mean, it's kind of one of things you have to have them aware before something like this does happen."

There is no evidence at this time that he victimized any of his students.

"Right now, we don't have any information to indicate there's more victims. But, we can't be sure," Hodges said.