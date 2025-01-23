Boy, 16, charged in deadly Robbinsdale shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 16-year-old Coon Rapids boy has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Robbinsdale last month.

The boy has been charged in juvenile court with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. All charges are felonies.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Robbinsdale police were called to the area of North Lowry and Indiana avenues shortly after 5 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Inside the car, there was a man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the test. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Treyvon Marcellis Molette.

Charges say police found three cell phones in the car, two of which belonged to the Molette. Investigators determined the phone belonged to the 16-year-old boy from Coon Rapids because it matched the number on record he used for communicating with his probation officer. Additionally, the phone was connceted to the suspect's social media accounts and email addresses.

Investigators believe Molette had been in the area to sell two THC vape cartridges to the suspect, charges say.

Survelliance camera allegedly captured the shooting and the path the suspect and his co-conspirator took to get to the scene of the shooting, according to the complaint.

As on Tuesday, the suspect is not in police custody.