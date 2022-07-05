Watch CBS News
Crime

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022 01:15

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.

The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident."

"Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.