Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.
The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident."
"Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
