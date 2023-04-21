Watch CBS News
Roads near Mall of America shut down due to possible armed suspect nearby

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the Mall of America due to a possible armed suspect.

Bloomington police say they're currently near American Boulevard and 24th Avenue. Roads are shut down.

Police say they're working with crisis negotiators to attempt to negotiate a surrender. 

The mall is still open, though shoppers are asked to keep out of the immediate area on the far side of the north lot.

Buses out of the mall's transit station are detoured until later in the day. Metro Transit says passengers are asked to stop at the 30th Avenue Station. The Blue Line trains will continue to serve the MOA station.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more details.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 4:50 PM

