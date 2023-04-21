Roads near Mall of America shut down due to possible armed suspect nearby

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the Mall of America due to a possible armed suspect.

Bloomington police say they're currently near American Boulevard and 24th Avenue. Roads are shut down.

We are currently in the area of American blvd and 24th Av. An individual has what is to be believed a firearm. Roads are shut down. Please avoid the area! Will update when info is available. pic.twitter.com/weG6WGV6hL — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) April 21, 2023

Police say they're working with crisis negotiators to attempt to negotiate a surrender.

The mall is still open, though shoppers are asked to keep out of the immediate area on the far side of the north lot.

Buses out of the mall's transit station are detoured until later in the day. Metro Transit says passengers are asked to stop at the 30th Avenue Station. The Blue Line trains will continue to serve the MOA station.

