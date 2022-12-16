Watch CBS News
Crime

FBI: Heavily-armed Savage man with extremist sympathies arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 15, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 15, 2022 01:19

SAVAGE, Minn. – A tip helped the FBI track down a Twin Cities man with some serious firepower who they say wanted to be a Nazi.

Investigators say River Smith had a machine gun, access to body armor and was preparing for a violent exchange with police. They also released photos of Smith at a gun range in Prior Lake.  

river-smith.jpg
River Smith U.S. Attorney's Office

Investigators say that he praised the recent mass shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, and expressed interest in joining a neo-Nazi group.

He was charged in federal court Thursday and will stay in custody.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 8:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.