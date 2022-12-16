FBI: Heavily-armed Savage man with extremist sympathies arrested

SAVAGE, Minn. – A tip helped the FBI track down a Twin Cities man with some serious firepower who they say wanted to be a Nazi.

Investigators say River Smith had a machine gun, access to body armor and was preparing for a violent exchange with police. They also released photos of Smith at a gun range in Prior Lake.

River Smith U.S. Attorney's Office

Investigators say that he praised the recent mass shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, and expressed interest in joining a neo-Nazi group.

He was charged in federal court Thursday and will stay in custody.