FBI: Heavily-armed Savage man with extremist sympathies arrested
SAVAGE, Minn. – A tip helped the FBI track down a Twin Cities man with some serious firepower who they say wanted to be a Nazi.
Investigators say River Smith had a machine gun, access to body armor and was preparing for a violent exchange with police. They also released photos of Smith at a gun range in Prior Lake.
Investigators say that he praised the recent mass shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, and expressed interest in joining a neo-Nazi group.
He was charged in federal court Thursday and will stay in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.