River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.

Overturned Jeep in Pierce County, Wisconsin. Pierce County Sheriff's Office

Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.