"Right place at the exact right time": Vikings KJ Osborn helps save man from burning car in Texas

AUSTIN, TX – A Minnesota Viking says he was in the "right place at the exact right time" Sunday night in Texas, helping to save a motorist's life after a fiery crash.

KJ Osborn was in an Uber in Austin on his way to train, when the car in front of him crashed and burst into flames.

Osborn, his driver and three other people in another car stopped and decided to pull him out. Osborn helped grab him and carry him.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

"I picked him up, you know, he's bleeding, his blood is on me. We carry him like 10, 15 yards trying to get away from the car, just in case it blows up," Osborn said. "By the end, you know, the fire trucks came and the ambulance and the police and everything like that. And they were just thanking us that we saved this guy's life. And without us, you know, he could have definitely for sure burned in that car."

The 25-year-old wide receiver played for the University of Buffalo and the University of Miami before being drafted by the Vikings in 2020.