Watch CBS News
Twins

Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 30, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 30, 2023 01:13

Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for cash and a player to be named.

Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart.

READ MORE: Royals win 3-2 on wild pitch, ending 9-game skid at Twins

Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee said it will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

In addition, the Brewers transferred outfielder Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.