Right-hander Jorge Alcalá guaranteed $845,000 in 1-year contract with Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Right-hander Jorge Alcalá is guaranteed $845,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins that avoided salary arbitration.

Alcalá's deal, agreed to Jan. 11, includes a $790,000 salary this year and gives the Twins a $1.5 million option for 2025 with a $55,000 buyout.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Alcalá was 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in 11 relief appearances last year. He didn't pitch for the Twins between May 14 and Oct. 1 because a stress fracture in his right forearm.

Alcalá went 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA at three minor league levels last year.

First baseman Alex Kirilloff's $1.35 million, one-year deal, reached the same day, allows him to earn $25,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $12,500 each for 100 and 150.

Kirilloff set career highs last season with a .270 average, 11 homers and 41 RBIs.

