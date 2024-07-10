Rideshare driver in Minneapolis finds boa constrictor in backseat
MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities rideshare driver discovered an unwanted guest in the back of their car on Tuesday evening.
Minneapolis police say the driver reported finding a boa constrictor in their backseat, and "incredibly brave officers" were called in to safely remove the slithering stowaway.
"No snakes, officers, drivers, or passengers were physically harmed," police wrote in a Facebook post.
Officers couldn't track down the owner, so the snake is now residing at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.