Rideshare driver in Minneapolis finds boa constrictor in backseat

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities rideshare driver discovered an unwanted guest in the back of their car on Tuesday evening.

Minneapolis police say the driver reported finding a boa constrictor in their backseat, and "incredibly brave officers" were called in to safely remove the slithering stowaway.

Minneapolis Police

"No snakes, officers, drivers, or passengers were physically harmed," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers couldn't track down the owner, so the snake is now residing at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.