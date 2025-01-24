Richfield refugee assistance program reacts to federal admissions pause

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A 90-day pause to the United States Refugee Admissions Program is set to start Monday following an executive order issued by President Trump.

The order states, "The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans."

The secretary of state and Homeland Security are still allowed to admit refugees on a "case by case basis," according to the order.

In 2025, Minnesota was projected to resettle 550 refugee families and the United States planned to allow 125,000 under the United States Refugee Admissions Program – a bipartisan program created under the 1980 United States Refugee Act. Since that time, the U.S. has welcomed more than three million refugees.

In Richfield, Arrive Ministries works to help those refugees assimilate during their first 90 days in the United States.

"People in this line of work are passionate about people," said Ruth LePage, Arrive's refugee resettlement program manager. "They care about the value of humans."

LePage says over 200 people, including women and children, were assigned to arrive in the coming months.

"They pass through multiple backgrounds checks, security clearances, interviews with known associates while they're still overseas. They pass through medical screenings, it's often a multi-year process. By the time they get that ticket to come to the United States, that is not a concern," LePage said. "How [do] we welcome immigrants into the United States, I believe, is a valid question and valid concern. But again, the refugee admissions program is a well-established program and has been historically bipartisan."

Under the order, the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program could resume in 90 days, per a recommendation from the secretary of state and homeland security secretary.

"My hope, my prayer, is that they do look at the program and reinstate it," LePage said.