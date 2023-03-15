Watch CBS News
Richfield police search for missing teen Sam Lang

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Richfield police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage boy.

Police say Sam Lang "recently ran away from home," and he may be in the area of 67th Street West and Grand Avenue. Police say Lang lives with autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression.

Lang is described by police as "very tall and skinny," and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Lang is asked to call police at 612-861-9800, or 911.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

March 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

