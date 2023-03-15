Richfield police search for missing teen Sam Lang

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Richfield police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage boy.

Police say Sam Lang "recently ran away from home," and he may be in the area of 67th Street West and Grand Avenue. Police say Lang lives with autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression.

Lang is described by police as "very tall and skinny," and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Lang is asked to call police at 612-861-9800, or 911.