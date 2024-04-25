Richfield Middle School students shocked, angry after vote on electives leads to end of theater class

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A group of parents and students from Richfield Middle School say they were shocked to learn the school would cut ties with its theater course after a student survey.

According to the Richfield School District, 6th and 7th grade students were given an in-school questionnaire form, asking them to rank elective classes by interest.

Of 570 completed surveys, the district says theater and movement courses were the two lowest ranking – with two new options, woodworking and photography showing more interest.

The school's theater teacher, who also leads the after-school theater program, confirmed to WCCO they were informed they'd be laid off shortly after the survey was taken.

"Unfortunately, over the past two years, we simply were not able to engage as many students as we would like with these two classes," wrote district Superintendent Steven Unowsky in a letter to parents Thursday. "Listening to students does not mean listening to a select few. It means listening to all students."

Students involved in the theater program say they didn't know the interest form they filled out could impact the future of the class.

"Measuring all the hard work and dedication that people have brought to theater by a form isn't truly fair, because nobody knew it was going to be cut if they didn't vote for it," said Violet Petosky, a 7th grade student at Richfield Middle School.

"There's anger, there's sadness and bewilderment as to how they could come to that decision based on that reason," said Jeremy Gumke, who's son is part of the theater program. "If they're just basing their decision on a survey result from 12-13 year olds, I think that's wrong. I want them to reconsider the value of the program outside the numbers."

"I know that removing any class can be a painful change for some students and families. But I also know that we have a responsibility to provide as many options as we can for students to explore their diverse interests and to learn new skills. We are very excited about the two new class choices, as are many students," wrote Unowsky in the letter to parents.

The district says it plans to introduce the woodworking and photography courses during the 2024-2025 school year. It maintains the after school theater program will remain – but parents and students say it won't be as successful without the class —or its teacher.

"[My son] was just picking classes," Gumke said. "He had no idea it was going to determine the future of the program."