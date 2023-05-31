Watch CBS News
Richfield man pleads guilty to possessing firearm with "full auto switch"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Richfield man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm with an attached "switch," making it a fully automatic weapon.

On Oct. 14, 2022, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old, Vatthana Andy Segsouriya, for an outstanding warrent when he fled in his vehicle. Segsouriya fled from his vehicle after police gave pursuit.

After a brief foot chase, police apprehended Segsouriya and took him into custody. In his cross-body bag, police found 115 grams of cocaine -- some packaged in smaller bags, believed to be intended for distribution -- and a .45 caliber Glock model 21 pistol with a "full auto switch" on it.

Segsouriya plead guilty on May 30 to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. 

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Albania Concepcion and Lauren O. Roso are prosecuting the case. 

