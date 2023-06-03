Richfield man found guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

DEA employs new strategy in fentanyl fight DEA employs new strategy in fight against fentanyl trafficking 02:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury found a Richfield man guilty of conspiring to distribute over 80,000 fentanyl pills last year.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Friday that Marquice Morris, 26, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents say that Morris and Brandon Johnson, 34, of Chicago, conspired to distribute approximately 16 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Morris and Johnson allegedly agreed to fly from Minnesota to Arizona to pick up the drugs. Johnson would then bring the drugs back to Minnesota on a bus and give them back to Morris.

Morris agreed to pay John $1,500 for the exchange.

On Sept. 30, 2022, while traveling from Arizona to Minnesota on the bus, law enforcement officers in Amarillo, Texas found and seized the fentanyl pills and a loaded 9 mm handgun from Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl back in March.

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12.