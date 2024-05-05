Richfield high schooler named Senior Princess at South of the River Powwow

RICHFIELD, Minn. — On Saturday, a long-standing indigenous practice turned into a moment of pride for one Richfield teenager. Niya Briggs was named Senior Princess at the South of the River Powwow.

"Every time I dance, I can feel the drum in my feet and in my heart because the drum is supposed to represent the heartbeat," said Briggs, "You have the flow in your feet, your arms and your whole body."

The soon-to-be 16-year-old competed against six other young women and danced in the gym at Burnsville High School. The dance she performed is what won her the title of Senior Princess, which is a high honor in indigenous culture.

"The second they called my name, I shot up and started crying. I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much,'" said Briggs.

Niya is Ojibwe, and speaking her native language was also part of this competition for Senior Princess. She also wore traditional clothing for the performance, including a ribbon skirt, which has the colors of the sky on it, representing her native name.

Niya is also a sophomore at Richfield High School, a district that embraces native students through their Indian Education Program.

Niya's new title instills a stronger pride for her own culture, which she's excited to share with her classmates.

"I've been to different schools because of bullying, and I always thought it was just going to be hard for me and I wouldn't measure up to anything, but seeing myself now compared to who I was a year ago? My year ago self would be crying on the floor saying, 'how did you get there?' I'm literally insanely proud of myself," said Briggs.

Richfield High School's Indian Education Program also offers classes like "Drum and Dance" for students to partake in.